Economist: Cabinet of Ministers, National Bank not able to stop rise in prices

The Government and the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan unlikely have real leverage to stop the rise in prices. Azamat Akeneev, an expert in economics, believes.

Speaking today at the round table «New Government: Challenges and Prospects», he noted that Kyrgyzstan depends on imports. The authorities have no influence on world markets.

«In these conditions, we have to think about supporting vulnerable groups of the population. Yes, it is not possible to increase funding. But we need to think about targeting of aid,» Azamat Akeneev said.

In addition, to improve the economic situation, the expert advised to remove restrictions on imports, which do not allow to saturate the market. There is also a need to accelerate the pace of vaccination, ensure stable operation of Kumtor and a peaceful settlement of the dispute.