Sadyr Japarov urges officials to take opportunity and go down in history

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov called on officials to take the opportunity and go down in history. The President announced it at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Local Government Bodies and Local State Administrations.

He urged civil servants to forget old methods of work and show results as soon as possible.

«Let’s confront populist slogans together. The people are tired of revolutions and upheavals. We will work in one direction for the future of the Motherland. Now you all have a chance to go down in history,» Sadyr Japarov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/211169/
views: 71
