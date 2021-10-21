ARVI growth: Temporary hospital for children to be opened at Diagnostic Center

A temporary infectious diseases hospital will be opened at the Republican Diagnostic Center for hospitalization and treatment of children with acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and community-acquired pneumonia. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Additional beds will be prepared on October 22 in order to unload the City Children’s Clinical Emergency Hospital and the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare. Children with acute respiratory viral infections and pneumonia of unspecified etiology of moderate severity will be sent to the temporary hospital.

The Ministry of Health reminds that during the period of the epidemiological rise in ARVI and influenza, Family Medicine Centers in Bishkek will work on weekends as well.

Weekly monitoring of the incidence of influenza and ARVI is conducted.

The rules of prevention of influenza, ARVI and COVID-19 are the same. Therefore, medical workers ask to observe basic hygiene rules:

— wash hands and use antiseptics;

— wear masks;

— avoid crowded places;

— get vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19.