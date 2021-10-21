Sadyr Japarov tells about electricity saving and tariffs

The countries of Central Asia are working together to overcome the low-water season together. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced it at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Local Government Bodies and Local State Administrations.

He noted that in order to overcome the energy crisis in the country, Kyrgyzstan imports electricity from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

«We have been importing electricity not for the first year, but since 2010. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan provide us with electricity on the basis of previously signed contracts. Previously, we bought it for 5 soms, and sold to the population for 7 tyiyns. Billions of soms were spent from the budget. I could not allow this to continue, we buy for 2 soms now. If the policy is correct, the volume of water in Toktogul reservoir will be enough for the heating period. If we use it completely, then our neighbors will be left without water in the spring and summer. This will affect us, too. Although we have water, we cannot fully provide ourselves with food. Therefore, they support us, providing with flour and wheat,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The President urged citizens to save electricity.

«Lights are on in many places during the day. It’s already light at ten in the morning, and the street lights are still on. This is because electricity rates are low. If they were high, everything would be turned off. We need to introduce an electricity saving policy,» he said.