13:57
USD 84.79
EUR 98.58
RUB 1.19
English

Sadyr Japarov tells about electricity saving and tariffs

The countries of Central Asia are working together to overcome the low-water season together. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced it at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Local Government Bodies and Local State Administrations.

He noted that in order to overcome the energy crisis in the country, Kyrgyzstan imports electricity from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

«We have been importing electricity not for the first year, but since 2010. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan provide us with electricity on the basis of previously signed contracts. Previously, we bought it for 5 soms, and sold to the population for 7 tyiyns. Billions of soms were spent from the budget. I could not allow this to continue, we buy for 2 soms now. If the policy is correct, the volume of water in Toktogul reservoir will be enough for the heating period. If we use it completely, then our neighbors will be left without water in the spring and summer. This will affect us, too. Although we have water, we cannot fully provide ourselves with food. Therefore, they support us, providing with flour and wheat,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The President urged citizens to save electricity.

«Lights are on in many places during the day. It’s already light at ten in the morning, and the street lights are still on. This is because electricity rates are low. If they were high, everything would be turned off. We need to introduce an electricity saving policy,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/211148/
views: 91
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan needs 18 billion kWh of electricity for energy independence
Ulukbek Maripov reminds of need to comply with electricity limits
Export of electricity reaches 300.1 million kilowatt-hours in 2020
Head of Cabinet instructs to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity
Too-Ashuu pass left without electricity
New electricity tariffs planned to be introduced from September 1
Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan promises no mass blackouts
Hospitals and observation units uninterruptedly provided with electricity
Center of Bishkek to be left without electricity tomorrow
High-mountain border post in At-Bashi to be connected to electricity supply
Popular
Aida Kasymalieva to become official representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN Aida Kasymalieva to become official representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN
Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in Antalya city Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in Antalya city
Personnel changes take place in Presidential Executive Office Personnel changes take place in Presidential Executive Office
9 villages in Kyrgyzstan receive $35,000 for implementation of social projects 9 villages in Kyrgyzstan receive $35,000 for implementation of social projects
21 October, Thursday
13:53
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 242 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 242 million...
13:41
President Sadyr Japarov addresses corrupt officials
13:28
ARVI growth: Temporary hospital for children to be opened at Diagnostic Center
13:12
Sadyr Japarov tells about electricity saving and tariffs
12:53
Heads of districts to be appointed by president in Kyrgyzstan