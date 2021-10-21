10:55
Sugar price grows by almost 2.5 soms since beginning of month in Kyrgyzstan

Since the beginning of October, the average prices for granulated sugar have increased by 2.33 soms. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

If at the end of September sugar cost 65.1 soms per kilogram, then by October 20 its price increased to 67.43 soms. Compared to October last year, the product has risen in price by 15 soms, or 28.5 percent.

At the same time, the highest price of sugar was registered in the south of the country — in Nookat (74.26 soms), Osh (72.47 soms) and Jalal-Abad (70.89 soms). The lowest price was registered in Balykchy (63.23 soms), Naryn (64.16 soms) and Karakol (64.57 soms).

The state regulation of prices for granulated sugar is not in force in Kyrgyzstan since the end of August. Since then, the price of the product is increasing steadily.
