09:23
Sadyr Japarov to attend meeting of Council of Heads of Local Government Bodies

Meeting of the Republican Council of Heads of Local Government Bodies and Local State Administrations will be held in Bishkek on October 21-22. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sadyr Japarov will take part in its work today.

The event takes place in the run-up to the Day of Local Communities of the Kyrgyz Republic, which is marked on October 25. It will be attended by the Cabinet of Ministers headed by the Chairman Akylbek Japarov, Plenipotentiary Representatives of the President in the regions, mayors, heads of districts, heads of rural administrations, representatives of state bodies.

Participants will discuss key issues of development of regions and the country as a whole, increasing the efficiency of local government bodies, as well as the quality and professionalism of local government bodies.

The meeting of the Republican Council of Heads of Local Government Bodies and Local State Administrations will be broadcast live on TV channels.
