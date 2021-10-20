16:34
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan has no data on migrants returned to Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has no data on the number of migrants who returned to Russia after the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Almaz Asanov, head of the Migration Office of the External Migration Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated at a press conference today.

According to officials, there are no restrictions on the entry of labor migrants into Russia. When the lockdown was introduced last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many of them returned home. But after it was lifted, some left for the Russian Federation again, and some stayed in Kyrgyzstan, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has no information on the number of citizens who left the Kyrgyz Republic.

It is specified that citizens of Kyrgyzstan can enter Russia with negative PCR test result. To do this, it is necessary to download the application «Travel without COVID-19» on the mobile phone. It is valid on the territory of the EAEU countries only.

The briefing participants stressed that in order to inform labor migrants intending to leave the country, an interactive website migrant.kg was launched in July, where all the necessary information is available. In addition, there is a «chat bot» function where you can turn to a specialist for advice.

In addition, work is underway to provide public services online through Tunduk system. At least 4.5 million soms are provided for the implementation of the project. The Foreign Ministry stressed that by the end of the year this idea would be implemented at the expense of donors.
link: https://24.kg/english/211032/
views: 104
