International Finance Corporation to assess state of Manas airport

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the International Finance Corporation signed an agreement on the provision of financial consulting services for the public-private partnership project Modernization and Development of Manas Airport. Press service of the ministry reported.

The International Finance Corporation will conduct a multilateral expert appraisal and structuring of the public-private partnership (PPP) project. It will include research (technical, legal, natural and social), financial analysis and forecasting for the airport, and the facility diagnostics. The company will also help in attracting a qualified international investor / operator through a transparent tender on economically beneficial terms.

«As a task to develop the potential of Manas airport as a center of air communications, the project will allow Kyrgyzstan to become one of the main aviation hubs in Central Asia by 2023. In addition, the parties agreed on further cooperation on the implementation of PPP projects in the field of renewable energy sources, in particular in the construction of solar power plants,» the statement says.