400 schools in Kyrgyzstan to get food products, equipment for catering units

A new McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program has started in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The program is designed for five years, it is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and implemented by Mercy Corps in Kyrgyzstan.

«The program will support optimization of school meals in Kyrgyzstan and plans free distribution of food products in 400 schools, improvement of the infrastructure of educational institutions and equipping of school catering facilities, increasing the technical capacity of primary school teachers, cooks and persons responsible for organizing meals, donation of books to school and public libraries for primary school students, as well as the organization of school gardens,» the ministry noted.
