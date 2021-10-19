17:35
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan

A significant drop in air temperature is expected in Kyrgyzstan by the end of the week. Kyrgyzhydromet reports.

According to it, a sharp weather change is expected on October 21 in the afternoon and on October 22-23. Occasional rain is forecast in most of the territory of the republic, rain turning into snow — in the farming zone of Chui, Talas, Issyk-Kul, Naryn regions, snow — in the foothill and mountainous areas.

A significant drop in air temperature with frosts is expected ​​throughout the country at night.

Air temperature in Chui valley will drop at night to −3 ... + 2 degrees, in the daytime — to — 1 ... +6 degrees Celsius; in Talas valley at night — to −1 ... −6 degrees, in the daytime — to — 0 ... +5 degrees ; in Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions — to −2 ... +3 degrees at night, to −4 ... +9 degrees in the daytime; in the Issyk-Kul basin — to −1 ... −6 degrees at night, +1 ... +6 degrees in the daytime ; in the farming zone of Naryn region at night — to −4 ... −9 degrees, in the daytime — to 0 ... + 5 degrees, in mountainous areas — at night to −12 ... −17 degrees, in the daytime — to −4 ... −9 degrees.

«Such unstable weather will complicate agricultural work, grazing and keeping livestock on pastures, operation of vehicles, communications enterprises, energy and utilities services,» Kyrgyzhydromet said.
link: https://24.kg/english/210896/
views: 106
