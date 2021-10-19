More than two million tourists visit Kyrgyzstan for nine months of 2021

More than two million tourists have visited Kyrgyzstan for nine months of 2021. The Department of Tourism provided such data to 24.kg news agency.

According to the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, the total number of citizens arrived from countries of the far and near abroad that meet the classification of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) amounted to 2,201,000 people for 9 months of 2021. This is almost 549,000 people more than in the same period of 2020.

Including 2,105,000 people arrived from the CIS countries. A tangible increase in the number of tourists from Uzbekistan (1.4 million people) and Russia (240,800 people) has been registered in recent years.

At least 96,000 people arrived from non-CIS countries (Turkey, China, India, USA, South Korea, Pakistan, France, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Poland and Spain.

Including 22,500 people arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic from Pakistan for 9 months of 2021. Only 3,000 of them have arrived for the same period of 2020.

The total number of people arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic, who are subject to the law on visa-free regime unilaterally (falling under the UNWTO classification), amounted to 95,924 people for 9 months of 2021.

«According to the State Tax Service, the receipts of tax payments to the budget of the republic from tourist activities and the operation of hotels and restaurants amounted to 511,234,200 soms,» the department noted.