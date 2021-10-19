17:35
USD 84.80
EUR 98.20
RUB 1.19
English

More than two million tourists visit Kyrgyzstan for nine months of 2021

More than two million tourists have visited Kyrgyzstan for nine months of 2021. The Department of Tourism provided such data to 24.kg news agency.

According to the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, the total number of citizens arrived from countries of the far and near abroad that meet the classification of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) amounted to 2,201,000 people for 9 months of 2021. This is almost 549,000 people more than in the same period of 2020.

Including 2,105,000 people arrived from the CIS countries. A tangible increase in the number of tourists from Uzbekistan (1.4 million people) and Russia (240,800 people) has been registered in recent years.

At least 96,000 people arrived from non-CIS countries (Turkey, China, India, USA, South Korea, Pakistan, France, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Poland and Spain.

Including 22,500 people arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic from Pakistan for 9 months of 2021. Only 3,000 of them have arrived for the same period of 2020.

The total number of people arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic, who are subject to the law on visa-free regime unilaterally (falling under the UNWTO classification), amounted to 95,924 people for 9 months of 2021.

«According to the State Tax Service, the receipts of tax payments to the budget of the republic from tourist activities and the operation of hotels and restaurants amounted to 511,234,200 soms,» the department noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/210895/
views: 121
Print
Related
Gansi observation unit to be used for tourists
COVID-19: Algorithms for tourists approved in Kyrgyzstan
Service centers for tourists to be built in Issyk-Kul region, Osh city
About 109,000 tourists from Kyrgyzstan’s regions visit Issyk-Kul in summer
About 200 tourists cannot return to Kyrgyzstan
Over 7 million foreigners visited Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Tourists hit by rock fall in Kyrgyzstan evacuated
Rock fall hits tourists in Kyrgyzstan, citizen of Kazakhstan killed
Prime Minister asks Issyk-Kul region residents to be more polite with tourists
Kyrgyzstan may introduce compulsory insurance for tourists - extremals
Popular
UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev to leave Kyrgyzstan because of religious persecution UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev to leave Kyrgyzstan because of religious persecution
Centerra Gold Inc. ready to withdraw from Kumtor project - Akylbek Japarov Centerra Gold Inc. ready to withdraw from Kumtor project - Akylbek Japarov
Kyrgyzstan invites CIS countries to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan Kyrgyzstan invites CIS countries to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Member of drug gang detained with 13 kg of hashish in Kara-Suu Member of drug gang detained with 13 kg of hashish in Kara-Suu
19 October, Tuesday
16:27
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
16:14
More than two million tourists visit Kyrgyzstan for nine months of 2021
15:25
COVID-19 incidence among children decreases in Bishkek
15:11
60 children and employees contract COVID-19 in Bishkek in new school year
14:59
U.S. donates personal protective equipment to Bishkek hospitals