Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 241.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 450,120 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 241,115,485 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (45,050,910), India (34,081,315), Brazil (21,651,910), France (7,190,716), Russia (7,903,963), Turkey (7,683,487), Great Britain (8,537,650), Italy (4,719,493), Spain (4,988,878), Germany (4,388,581), Argentina (5,273,463), Iran (5,796,659) and Columbia (4,982,575).

At least 4,905,196 people died from the virus, including 726,196 people — in the USA, 603,465— in Brazil, 284,477— in Mexico, 452,290— in India, 139,042— in the UK, 131,585— in Italy and 220,323 — in Russia.

At least 180,006 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 997,537 cases — in Kazakhstan, 181,312— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.