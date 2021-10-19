14:33
USD 84.80
EUR 98.20
RUB 1.19
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 241.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 450,120 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 241,115,485 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (45,050,910), India (34,081,315), Brazil (21,651,910), France (7,190,716), Russia (7,903,963), Turkey (7,683,487), Great Britain (8,537,650), Italy (4,719,493), Spain (4,988,878), Germany (4,388,581), Argentina (5,273,463), Iran (5,796,659) and Columbia (4,982,575).

At least 4,905,196 people died from the virus, including 726,196 people — in the USA, 603,465— in Brazil, 284,477— in Mexico, 452,290— in India, 139,042— in the UK, 131,585— in Italy and 220,323 — in Russia.

At least 180,006 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 997,537 cases — in Kazakhstan, 181,312— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/210869/
views: 104
Print
Related
Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of COVID complications
1,098 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 203 - in serious condition
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
93 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 180,006 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 240.6 million people globally
1,081 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 195 - in serious condition
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 179,913 in total
Popular
UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev to leave Kyrgyzstan because of religious persecution UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev to leave Kyrgyzstan because of religious persecution
Centerra Gold Inc. ready to withdraw from Kumtor project - Akylbek Japarov Centerra Gold Inc. ready to withdraw from Kumtor project - Akylbek Japarov
Kyrgyzstan invites CIS countries to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan Kyrgyzstan invites CIS countries to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Member of drug gang detained with 13 kg of hashish in Kara-Suu Member of drug gang detained with 13 kg of hashish in Kara-Suu
19 October, Tuesday
14:31
Cabinet of Ministers proposes new list of products for price regulation Cabinet of Ministers proposes new list of products for...
14:01
Monument to medical workers killed by COVID-19 unveiled in Bishkek
13:48
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 241.1 million people globally
13:38
Body of newborn found in bag in Alamedin-1 microdistrict in Bishkek
13:21
Regions to be informed about environmental issues, gender inequality