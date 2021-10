A 13-year-old girl attempted to commit suicide in Osh city. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

«A resident of the house on Avicenna Street planned to jump off the balcony. The rescuers who came to the call began negotiations with her, they managed to convince her not to do this,» the statement says.

Four rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations participated in the operation. The child was handed over to her parents safe and sound.