CIS Youth Capital project proposed to be implemented in CIS member states

The Commonwealth of Independent States proposes to implement the international project «Youth Capital of the CIS». Executive Committee of the organization says.

According to it, the provision on the project was agreed upon at the meeting of the Youth Affairs Council of the Commonwealth, which took place in Armenia.

The goal of the project is to activate interaction between the states to create conditions for the development of the potential of youth and youth infrastructure as significant factors of sustainable development.

The initiators propose to implement the project one by one in the CIS countries in the alphabetical order of the names of the states.

The main selection criteria are the availability of generally applicable experience in this area, youth public initiatives, prerequisites for international youth cooperation, a developed cultural life, and the necessary infrastructure.

The Youth Capital of the CIS will also have the opportunity to host a meeting of the Youth Affairs Council and a forum of youth public organizations of the CIS countries.