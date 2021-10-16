16:08
USD 84.80
EUR 98.41
RUB 1.19
English

Citizen of Uzbekistan tries to illegally cross border with fake passport

A citizen of the Republic of Uzbekistan was detained on suspicion of illegal border crossing. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The man arrived in Osh from St. Petersburg and presented a passport of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan. The document turned out to be fake. He was taken to the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Pre-trial proceedings have begun on the fact of illegal crossing of the state border. A search is underway for the people involved in the illegal production of official documents of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/210640/
views: 74
Print
Related
Tajikistan releases schoolchildren detained at border in Leilek district
Women's Business Forum results in signing of agreements for $10.3 million
Talant Mamytov, Tanzila Narbaeva agree to strengthen cooperation
Chairwoman of Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Uzbekistan provides Kyrgyzstan with winter wheat
Uzbekistani who illegally crossed state border placed in detention facility
Citizen of Uzbekistan detained in Bishkek for illegal crossing of state border
Foreigners with expired period of stay must leave Uzbekistan
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Independence Day of Uzbekistan
Sadyr Japarov talks with the head of Uzbekistan over the phone
Popular
Preliminary composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan (list) Preliminary composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan (list)
Relevant committee approves new composition of Cabinet of Ministers Relevant committee approves new composition of Cabinet of Ministers
Kyrgyzstan swears in new government Kyrgyzstan swears in new government
President of Kyrgyzstan signs decrees on appointment of new Cabinet of Ministers President of Kyrgyzstan signs decrees on appointment of new Cabinet of Ministers
16 October, Saturday
15:49
New National Bank Chairman meets with heads of commercial banks New National Bank Chairman meets with heads of commerc...
15:44
Citizen of Uzbekistan tries to illegally cross border with fake passport
15:35
Eight people killed in traffic accident in Talas region
15:29
Highest coal price in Kyrgyzstan registered in Nookat and Isfana
15:11
Akylbek Japarov: Work, structure of Presidential Executive Office will change