Citizen of Uzbekistan tries to illegally cross border with fake passport

A citizen of the Republic of Uzbekistan was detained on suspicion of illegal border crossing. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The man arrived in Osh from St. Petersburg and presented a passport of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan. The document turned out to be fake. He was taken to the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Pre-trial proceedings have begun on the fact of illegal crossing of the state border. A search is underway for the people involved in the illegal production of official documents of the Kyrgyz Republic.