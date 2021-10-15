18:38
Sadyr Japarov touches upon border problems at meeting of CIS Heads of State

«The CIS is meant to act as a significant factor in regional stability and positively influence the ongoing processes,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at a regular meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State, held in the format of a videoconference.

The meeting is chaired by the leader of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. Kyrgyzstan focuses on the need to continue active cooperation to protect the external borders of the Commonwealth to counter modern security challenges and threats.

«At the same time, an equally important task for us is the soonest completion of the process of delimitation and demarcation of the state borders of our countries in the spirit of mutual trust and good neighborliness. We stand for a peaceful solution of existing disputes exclusively by political and diplomatic methods in order to ensure regional security and further development of relations,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He also spoke for the joint work of the CIS countries to strengthen confidence-building measures in the border area.

«At the same time, we are interested in even more dynamic and effective cooperation within the framework of the Commonwealth, increasing the efficiency of our efforts in achieving our goals. And the criterion of efficiency here, of course, is the simplest — the partnership should bring real benefits and results. I believe that we need to act in this way. Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to expanding ties between the CIS countries and will continue to make its contribution to the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation and deepening of integration processes within the CIS,» the head of state stressed.
