Sadyr Japarov allocates 3 million soms for launch of Altyn Balalyk center

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov allocated 3 million soms from the fund of the head of state to launch a rehabilitation center for children and people with disabilities Altyn Balalyk in Cholpon-Ata. Presidential press service reported.

He took part in a charity marathon to raise funds for launching the center.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the construction of the center began in the 2000s, the walls were erected, but the work stopped in 2005.

In March, the president visited the center together with the Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev and instructed to complete construction of the facility.

Currently, one unit is being built by an Arab charity foundation, and another unit is being built by Kumtor Gold Company CJSC. In addition, it was decided to hold a charity marathon to raise funds from sponsors and caring citizens.

«We plan to open the rehabilitation center by June 1 of next year, on the Children’s Day,» Sadyr Japarov said, adding that in case of a shortage of the raised funds, money for the completion of construction will be allocated from the republican budget.

«We are doing this for our children, for our citizens. In addition, we can receive people and patients from all over the world,» Sadyr Japarov said.

According to the president, the rehabilitation center is designed for 500 patients and has the potential for expansion in the future. Currently, there are two working departments: allergology and cardiac surgery. Five operations have been already performed.

The head of state added that the climate on Issyk-Kul lake will also have a beneficial effect on improving the health of patients.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health said that the rehabilitation center would consist of eight units, which will house the departments of allergology, oncology, pulmonology, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatric surgery, functional diagnostics and neurology. The project also includes a recreation unit, a clinical laboratory, a catering unit and a laundry. According to the ministry’s estimates, 1.5 billion soms are required to complete the construction of the center.