Large fire breaks out at Kelechek market in Osh city at night

A large fire broke out at Kelechek market located on Masaliev Street in Osh city. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«Information about a fire that broke out in the canteen on the territory of the market was received at 00.21. Seven fire brigades of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic were involved in its extinguishing, in addition, one brigade of the local power distribution authority and police officers worked at the scene,» the ministry said.

The fire was brought under control at 01.13 and was extinguished completely at 03.37. The fire area reached about 700 square meters. A canteen, a turning shop, a clothing store, a grocery store, a textile store and the roof of a new store under construction burned down.