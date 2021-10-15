Large fire breaks out at Kelechek market in Osh city at night

A large fire broke out at Kelechek market located on Masaliev Street in Osh city. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.
«Information about a fire that broke out in the canteen on the territory of the market was received at 00.21. Seven fire brigades of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic were involved in its extinguishing, in addition, one brigade of the local power distribution authority and police officers worked at the scene,» the ministry said.