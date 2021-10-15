Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 239.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 464,119 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 239,589,906 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (44,767,888), India (34,020,730), Brazil (21,612,237), France (7,174,580), Russia (7,773,388), Turkey (7,570,902), Great Britain (8,356,596), Italy (4,709,753), Spain (4,982,138), Germany (4,355,169), Argentina (5,270,003), Iran (5,754,047) and Columbia (4,977,043).

At least 4,881,244 people died from the virus, including 721,562 people — in the USA, 602,099— in Brazil, 283,574— in Mexico, 451,435— in India, 138,647— in the UK, 131,461— in Italy and 216,403 — in Russia.

At least 179,681 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 990,461 cases — in Kazakhstan, 179,711— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.