Sadyr Japarov to participate in meeting of Council of CIS Heads of State

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will take part in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States to be held in the format of a video conference. Presidential press service reported.

The meeting will be chaired by Belarus. The leaders of the CIS countries will discuss topical issues of interaction within the framework of the Commonwealth.

Following the meeting, it is planned to adopt a number of statements by the heads of the CIS states, in particular on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Commonwealth, on cooperation in ensuring biological security, migration, protecting the electoral rights of CIS citizens, as well as documents aimed at developing cooperation in other areas.