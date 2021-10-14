Akylbek Japarov intends to develop transport corridors in Batken region

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov named one of the main advantages of Batken region at the investment forum «Development of Batken — Development of the Country». Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

He listed the advantages of the region and directions that have investment potential, one of the main ones is transit.

«Batken transport corridors are corridors of economic development. Through the republic you can get to China with its multi-billion dollar market. Thus, Kyzyl-Kiya can become a large cross-border logistics center. The concept of Leilek Free Economic Zone is being considered, preferences will be increased and state support will be provided to the infrastructure. In addition, with the support of partners, it is possible to build a modern phytosanitary control laboratory. In general, the transit and logistics potential will bring enormous benefits to both the region and the country. I call on large investors to cooperate in this area,» Akylbek Japarov said.

He listed the main investment areas in the region.

«One of the areas of investment in Batken region is energy. For example, such large rivers as Ak-Suu, Kozu-Baglan, Kozheshken, Isfairamsai, Ak-Sai await the construction of small hydroelectric power stations. Local authorities will provide maximum support in the allocation of land for small hydroelectric power plants. In addition, the region has great potential in the mining industry. Another direction is agriculture: given the capabilities and clusters of the region, modern factories and drying workshops can be launched here. Negotiations are underway with the World Bank on investments in the amount of $50-60 million. Large investments should be directed to irrigation projects,» Akylbek Japarov said.

According to him, the restart of industrial enterprises is expected in the cities of Kyzyl-Kiya, Isfana, Kadamdzhai and Aidarken. He asked investors to pay attention to projects that do not require large volumes of water, taking into account climate change.