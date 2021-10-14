Nearly 60 percent of young teachers quit job within first three years

About 60 percent of young professionals leave school within the first three years. KG Analytics’ review says.

According to experts, future teachers are trained at the expense of budget funds in Kyrgyzstan. The annual costs for this amount to at least 100 million soms.

More than 2,000 people are admitted to state-funded places in pedagogical universities annually. The cost of a year of study for one student ranges from 25,000 to 45,000 soms.

«During their studies, a number of students of pedagogical faculties are transferred to other specialties. After graduation, about 25 percent of graduates do not go to work as a teacher. As a result, no more than 20 percent of graduates of pedagogical universities work as teachers. The existing system leads to annual multi-million dollar losses in the form of unjustifiably spent budget funds,» the review says.

Yesterday, the new head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Japarov, promised that teachers’ salaries would increase in 2022. To date, the average salary of teachers in Kyrgyzstan is 14,764 soms.