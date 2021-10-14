Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 239.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 447,729 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 239,125,787 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (44,681,634), India (34,001,743), Brazil (21,597,949), France (7,164,924), Russia (7,742,899), Turkey (7,540,193), Great Britain (8,311,851), Italy (4,707,087), Spain (4,980,206), Germany (4,343,591), Argentina (5,268,653), Iran (5,742,083) and Columbia (4,975,656).

At least 4,873,511 people died from the virus, including 719,517 people — in the USA, 601,574— in Brazil, 282,773— in Mexico, 451,189— in India, 138,487— in the UK, 131,421— in Italy and 215,438 — in Russia.

At least 179,583 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 988,365 cases — in Kazakhstan, 179,371— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.