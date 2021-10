A criminal group of citizens involved in financing terrorist activities has been identified in Kyrgyzstan. The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who are suspected of financing persons involved in organizing a high-profile terrorist attack abroad, which claimed the lives of 39 citizens of different states, were arrested in Bishkek.

The detainees were placed in the pre-trial detention center of SCNS.

Operational and investigative measures continue.