13:30
USD 84.80
EUR 98.00
RUB 1.18
English

Kyrgyz Olympic football team leaves for Dubai to train for Asian Cup 2022

The Olympic football team of Kyrgyzstan left for Dubai to prepare for the Asian Cup (U-23) qualification. The Kyrgyz Football Union reports.

There are 24 players in the national team. The training of the team in Dubai will last until October 20. The Asian Cup 2022 (U-23) qualification will take place from October 21 to November 1 in the Emirate of Fujairah (UAE).

According to the results of the draw, Kyrgyzstan got into the group E, where it will play with the UAE, India and Oman. At least 11 group winners and four best teams taking second places in their groups will advance to the final.

The 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup will be held in Uzbekistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/210356/
views: 170
Print
Related
Youth football team of Kadamdzhai becomes champion of Kyrgyzstan
Meder Sydykov elected President of Kyrgyz Football Union
Football team of Kyrgyzstan returns to top 100 in FIFA ranking
Football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Bangladesh at Three Nations Cup
Three Nations Cup: Togolok Moldo Street to be closed for traffic in Bishkek
Aisuluu Tynybekova thanks national team for T-shirts with Olympians
Three Nations Cup: Football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats team of Palestine
Youth football team of Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Armenia
Women's national football team of Kyrgyzstan takes 3rd place at CAFA U-20
Women's national football team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Iran at CAFA U-20
Popular
Olivia Stevens helps Kyrgyzstanis to get education in the USA Olivia Stevens helps Kyrgyzstanis to get education in the USA
Kyrgyzstan wins international arbitration on MegaCom Kyrgyzstan wins international arbitration on MegaCom
Preliminary composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan (list) Preliminary composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan (list)
Kyrgyzstan needs 18 billion kWh of electricity for energy independence Kyrgyzstan needs 18 billion kWh of electricity for energy independence
14 October, Thursday
12:39
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 239.1 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 239.1 mill...
12:25
Kyrgyzstanis suspected of financing terrorist attack detained in Bishkek
11:49
Kyrgyz Olympic football team leaves for Dubai to train for Asian Cup 2022
11:29
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:25
1,051 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 170 - in serious condition