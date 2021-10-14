Kyrgyz Olympic football team leaves for Dubai to train for Asian Cup 2022

The Olympic football team of Kyrgyzstan left for Dubai to prepare for the Asian Cup (U-23) qualification. The Kyrgyz Football Union reports.

There are 24 players in the national team. The training of the team in Dubai will last until October 20. The Asian Cup 2022 (U-23) qualification will take place from October 21 to November 1 in the Emirate of Fujairah (UAE).

According to the results of the draw, Kyrgyzstan got into the group E, where it will play with the UAE, India and Oman. At least 11 group winners and four best teams taking second places in their groups will advance to the final.

The 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup will be held in Uzbekistan.