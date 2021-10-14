11:04
Illegal import of 140 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan into Russia prevented

Illegal import of 140 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan into the Altai Krai of Russia has been prevented. The regional department of Rosselkhoznadzor reports.

According to it, import of 42 tons of onions, 25 tons of dried fruits, as well as dried mixed fruits (22 tons) and other quarantineable products (51 tons) with a high phytosanitary risk was not allowed.

It was found out that the products were transported with invalid phytosanitary certificates containing information that did not correspond to transport shipping documents, as well as inaccurate information regarding consignees of quarantineable products and unloading points.

The import was banned, the goods were returned to the senders.
