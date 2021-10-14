Russia to test nasal vaccine against COVID-19

The Russian Ministry of Health has approved the second phase of trials of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the form of a nasal spray. Register of approved clinical trials says, RBC reports.

The aim of the trials was to assess the safety, acceptability and immunogenicity of the vaccine with the participation of adult volunteers. The nasal spray will be used in two doses.

The trials are expected to involve 500 adult volunteers and their completion is scheduled for December 31, 2023. The trials will be carried out by Scientific Research Center Eco-safety LLC in St. Petersburg.

Meanwhile, creators of Sputnik V expect to get the WHO approval of the vaccine by the end of the year, TASS reports.