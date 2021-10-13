13:21
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 238.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 420,172 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 238,678,058 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (44,561,383), India (33,985,920), Brazil (21,590,097), France (7,163,317), Russia (7,714,973), Turkey (7,508,945), Great Britain (8,270,182), Italy (4,704,318), Spain (4,977,448), Germany (4,331,274), Argentina (5,267,339), Iran (5,729,785) and Columbia (4,974,400).

At least 4,864,825 people died from the virus, including 716,470 people — in the USA, 601,398— in Brazil, 282,227— in Mexico, 450,963— in India, 138,351— in the UK, 131,384— in Italy and 214,476 — in Russia.

At least 179,492 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 986,281 cases — in Kazakhstan, 178,968— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.
