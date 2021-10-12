At least 3.5 million soms raised for repair of Altyn Balalyk center

At least 3.5 million soms have already been raised for the repair of the future rehabilitation center Altyn Balalyk. The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

He reminded that the main fundraising campaign will take place at the marathon on October 15. «Yesterday, Askar and Mairam Akayevs called Mambet Mamakeev and thanked the state. The object has been suffering for 16 years, and it will be revived now,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

Earlier, the Minister of Health announced that it was necessary to raise $15 million for the repair of the future rehabilitation center. Medical workers complained about forced fundraising.