Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 238.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 406,141 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 238,257,886 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (44,455,942), India (33,971,607), Brazil (21,582,738), France (7,157,206), Russia (7,687,559), Turkey (7,474,085), Great Britain (8,232,327), Italy (4,701,832), Spain (4,977,448), Germany (4,323,346), Argentina (5,266,275), Iran (5,716,394) and Columbia (4,973,325).

At least 4,857,239 people died from the virus, including 714,053 people — in the USA, 601,213— in Brazil, 282,227— in Mexico, 450,782— in India, 138,167— in the UK, 131,335— in Italy and 213,522 — in Russia.

At least 179,429 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 984,398 cases — in Kazakhstan, 178,637— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.
