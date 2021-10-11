06:24
Sadyr Japarov extends condolences to Vladimir Putin over plane crash

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov extended his condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin over casualties in the crash of a civilian aircraft. Press service of the head of state reported.

«I am deeply saddened by the news of human casualties as a result of the plane crash in Menzelinsky district in the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation. On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my own behalf, I express deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to all those who was injured as a result of this tragedy,» the telegram says.

According to Russian media reports, a twin-engine light plane crashed yesterday in Menzelinsk (Tatarstan). There were 22 people on board. According to the latest information, 16 people were killed.
