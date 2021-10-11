18:21
USD 84.80
EUR 97.98
RUB 1.18
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 237.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 1,102,809 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 237,851,745 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (44,339,485), India (33,953,475), Brazil (21,575,820), France (7,156,066), Russia (7,658,923), Turkey (7,444,522), Great Britain (8,192,586), Italy (4,700,316), Spain (4,973,619), Germany (4,318,437), Argentina (5,265,859), Iran (5,702,890) and Columbia (4,972,236).

At least 4,851,522 people died from the virus, including 713,227 people — in the USA, 601,011— in Brazil, 281,958— in Mexico, 450,589— in India, 138, 139— in the UK, 131,301— in Italy and 212,576 — in Russia.

At least 179,338 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 981,129 cases — in Kazakhstan, 178,259— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.
