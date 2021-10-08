13:40
USD 84.79
EUR 98.03
RUB 1.17
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 236.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 263,954 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 236,748,936 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (44,158,439), India (33,894,312), Brazil (21,532,558), France (7,142,387), Russia (7,575,825), Turkey (7,357,306), Great Britain (8,084,322), Italy (4,692,274), Spain (4,971,310), Germany (4,295,876), Argentina (5,264,305), Iran (5,674,083) and Columbia (4,967,524).

At least 4,834,936 people died from the virus, including 710,173 people — in the USA, 599,810— in Brazil, 281,121— in Mexico, 449,856— in India, 137,818— in the UK, 131,198— in Italy and 209,752 — in Russia.

At least 179,120 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 977,027 cases — in Kazakhstan, 176,964— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/209770/
views: 111
Print
Related
1,143 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 166 - in serious condition
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
84 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 179,120 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 236.4 million people globally
1,141 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 179 - in serious condition
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
104 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 179,036 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 235.8 million people globally
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
Popular
Information about negotiations of Kyrgyz officials with Centerra Gold classified Information about negotiations of Kyrgyz officials with Centerra Gold classified
Lawyer comments on absence of reports on Kumtor’s work Lawyer comments on absence of reports on Kumtor’s work
Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in October Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in October
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with 164 out of 193 countries Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with 164 out of 193 countries
8 October, Friday
12:48
Ex-head of Cadastre for Kara-Suu district of Osh region detained Ex-head of Cadastre for Kara-Suu district of Osh regio...
12:37
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 236.7 million people globally
12:30
Meerim Zhumanazarova gives interview after World Wrestling Championship
12:07
Truckers protest against diesel fuel shortage in Kazakhstan
11:43
Kumtor case: Supporters of Temir Sariev hold rally near Bishkek City Court