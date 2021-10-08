Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 236.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 263,954 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 236,748,936 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (44,158,439), India (33,894,312), Brazil (21,532,558), France (7,142,387), Russia (7,575,825), Turkey (7,357,306), Great Britain (8,084,322), Italy (4,692,274), Spain (4,971,310), Germany (4,295,876), Argentina (5,264,305), Iran (5,674,083) and Columbia (4,967,524).

At least 4,834,936 people died from the virus, including 710,173 people — in the USA, 599,810— in Brazil, 281,121— in Mexico, 449,856— in India, 137,818— in the UK, 131,198— in Italy and 209,752 — in Russia.

At least 179,120 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 977,027 cases — in Kazakhstan, 176,964— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.