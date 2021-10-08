10:32
Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek to hear case on riots in October 2020

A criminal case on the riots in Bishkek in October 2020 was sent to the Pervomaisky District Court. Lawyer Sergei Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is involved in the criminal case. He was charged with staging riots and an attempted violent seizure of power on October 5, 6 and 9, 2020.

The lawyer noted that former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev, ex-deputy of Parliament Ravshan Dzheenbekov, leader of the Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan party Temirlan Sultanbekov are also involved in the case. It is known that a charge was brought against the leader of Turan party Zhenish Moldokmatov.
