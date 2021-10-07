Two children left without parents returned from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan

Two minor children left without parental care were repatriated (returned) from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the return was organized with the assistance of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Social Development. Both 12-month-old children were in the baby orphanage of Nur-Sultan city. There is no information about the parents.

The ministry, together with the district departments of social development, will work to reunite the returned children with their biological families. In case this is impossible, the issue of their adoption will be considered.