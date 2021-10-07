17:40
USD 84.80
EUR 97.96
RUB 1.17
English

Two children left without parents returned from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan

Two minor children left without parental care were repatriated (returned) from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the return was organized with the assistance of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Social Development. Both 12-month-old children were in the baby orphanage of Nur-Sultan city. There is no information about the parents.

The ministry, together with the district departments of social development, will work to reunite the returned children with their biological families. In case this is impossible, the issue of their adoption will be considered.
link: https://24.kg/english/209683/
views: 102
Print
Related
Human rights activists ask president to sign Child Code
Children with underlying medical conditions more susceptible to COVID-19
UNICEF welcomes adoption of new version of Child Code in Kyrgyzstan
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts Children's Code in three readings
1,650 children get infected in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of pandemic
Health Ministry opens department for children infected with COVID-19
Third wave of COVID-19: Incidence in children is growing
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on International Children's Day
80 percent of children in Kyrgyzstan watch TV regularly
Over 83,000 children of migrants registered in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Information about negotiations of Kyrgyz officials with Centerra Gold classified Information about negotiations of Kyrgyz officials with Centerra Gold classified
Lawyer comments on absence of reports on Kumtor’s work Lawyer comments on absence of reports on Kumtor’s work
Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in October Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in October
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with 164 out of 193 countries Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with 164 out of 193 countries
7 October, Thursday
17:33
Deputy Director of Suzak branch of Cadastre detained in Jalal-Abad region Deputy Director of Suzak branch of Cadastre detained in...
17:08
Two children left without parents returned from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan
16:47
School bus service launched in villages of Ala-Buka district
15:46
Russian artist immortalizes Kyrgyz doctors died in battle against COVID-19
15:29
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Vladimir Putin on his birthday