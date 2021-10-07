New Tax Code: Tax authorities to have no full access to bank secrets

The rule on access of fiscal officials to bank secrets was changed in the new version of the Tax Code during public discussion. The head of the Tax Policy Department Kubanychbek Isabekov announced today at a press conference.

He admitted that the issue of the Tax Service’s access to bank secrets was one of the most pressing ones. The Ministry of Economy and Finance found a compromise with the Association of Banks just a few days ago.

«We decided that the current variant will remain. But it is proposed to provide access at the request of the Tax Service and only in relation to the audited taxpayer. It will not happen that an employee of the Tax Service can anywhere ask for information regarding any citizen or business entity. The request will be only in relation to a taxpayer, who is being officially checked,» Kubanychbek Isabekov said.

«We envisage that the order of interaction of the Tax Service with banks will be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers. It will say that banks can check whether the taxpayer is actually being checked through the Tunduk system. Having made sure that there is an order, they will provide information,» he concluded.