Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 236.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 679,072 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 236,484,982 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (44,058,827), India (33,871,881), Brazil (21,516,967), France (7,310,355), Russia (7,548,944), Turkey (7,327,317), Great Britain (8,044,424), Italy (4,689,341), Spain (4,969,503), Germany (4,284,400), Argentina (5,263,219), Iran (5,662,458) and Columbia (4,965,847).

At least 4,827,915 people died from the virus, including 707,775 people — in the USA, 599,359— in Brazil, 279,896— in Mexico, 449,538— in India, 137,694— in the UK, 131,157— in Italy and 208,842 — in Russia.

At least 179,036 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 974,944 cases — in Kazakhstan, 176,477— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.