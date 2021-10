Labor migrants will be able to send money transfers from Russia on credit. Russian media report.

According to them, such an opportunity will be provided by one of the payment systems. From October 11, migrants will be able to receive small amounts — from 5,000 to 15,000 rubles and send them home. Interest will not be charged for 21 days, then the rate will be 1 percent per day.

The loans will be provided by Strana Express microcredit company.