14:11
USD 84.80
EUR 98.36
RUB 1.17
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 235.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 417,567 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 235,805,910 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (43,947,979), India (33,853,048), Brazil (21,499,074), France (7,127,454), Russia (7,524,465), Turkey (7,296,849), Great Britain (8,005,496), Italy (4,686,109), Spain (4,967,200), Germany (4,272,764), Argentina (5,261,935), Iran (5,651,961) and Columbia (4,964,454).

At least 4,816,244 people died from the virus, including 705,910 people — in the USA, 598,829— in Brazil, 279,106— in Mexico, 449,260— in India, 137,544— in the UK, 131,118— in Italy and 207,932 — in Russia.

At least 178,932 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 972,679 cases — in Kazakhstan, 176,019— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/209477/
views: 121
Print
Related
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,122 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178 - in serious condition
80 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178,932 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 235.3 million people globally
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
Three medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,135 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178 - in serious condition
69 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178,852 in total
COVID-19: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan prepares for new strain
Popular
Kumtor developments: Scott Perry initiates negotiations with Kyrgyz officials Kumtor developments: Scott Perry initiates negotiations with Kyrgyz officials
Kyrgyzstan to supply gold, dried fruits and resin to India Kyrgyzstan to supply gold, dried fruits and resin to India
Sadyr Japarov approves state policy in religious sphere for 2021-2026 Sadyr Japarov approves state policy in religious sphere for 2021-2026
Citizen of China detained in Bishkek for crime committed in Kazakhstan Citizen of China detained in Bishkek for crime committed in Kazakhstan
6 October, Wednesday
13:50
President of Kyrgyzstan to head Cabinet of Ministers President of Kyrgyzstan to head Cabinet of Ministers...
13:20
Human rights activist Valentina Chupik asks Ukrainian authorities for asylum
12:49
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 235.8 million people globally
12:39
Sadyr Japarov congratulates athletes on medals at World Wrestling Championship
11:13
Two border guards detained with drugs in Issyk-Kul region