Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 235.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 417,567 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 235,805,910 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (43,947,979), India (33,853,048), Brazil (21,499,074), France (7,127,454), Russia (7,524,465), Turkey (7,296,849), Great Britain (8,005,496), Italy (4,686,109), Spain (4,967,200), Germany (4,272,764), Argentina (5,261,935), Iran (5,651,961) and Columbia (4,964,454).

At least 4,816,244 people died from the virus, including 705,910 people — in the USA, 598,829— in Brazil, 279,106— in Mexico, 449,260— in India, 137,544— in the UK, 131,118— in Italy and 207,932 — in Russia.

At least 178,932 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 972,679 cases — in Kazakhstan, 176,019— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.