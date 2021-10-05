13:40
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 235.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 490,556 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 235,388,343 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (43,852,255), India (33,834,702), Brazil (21,478,546), France (7,121,507), Russia (7,500,000), Turkey (7,267,047), Great Britain (7,972,312), Italy (4,683,646), Spain (4,965,399), Germany (4,265,001), Argentina (5,260,719), Iran (5,638,735) and Columbia (4,963,243).

At least 4,808,855 people died from the virus, including 703,278 people — in the USA, 598,152— in Brazil, 279,106— in Mexico, 448,997— in India, 137,378— in the UK, 131,068— in Italy and 207,056 — in Russia.

At least 178,852 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 970,616 cases — in Kazakhstan, 175,715— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.
