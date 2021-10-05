13:40
Russia agrees to provide Kyrgyzstan with additional duty-free fuel

Russia and Kyrgyzstan managed to agree on the allocation of additional volumes of duty-free fuel. President of the Association of Oil Traders Kanat Eshatov announced today at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to him, back in early September, there was a threat of being left without such supplies and starting to buy fuel and lubricants on a general basis. But the Ministries of Economy and Finance, Energy and Industry worked quickly.

«We managed to increase the indicative balance for gasoline up to 650,000 tons and for diesel fuel — up to 550,000 tons. These volumes will be enough until the end of the year. We can be calm now,» Kanat Eshatov said.
