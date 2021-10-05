10:35
USD 84.80
EUR 98.48
RUB 1.16
English

Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours

At least two patients died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

The cases were registered in Bishkek. The deceased were not vaccinated.

In total, 2,610 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/209303/
views: 81
Print
Related
Three medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,135 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178 - in serious condition
69 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178,852 in total
COVID-19: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan prepares for new strain
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 234.8 million people globally
One patient dies in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,152 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 167 - in serious condition
43 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178,783 in total
Kyrgyzstan registers no COVID-19 deaths over last 24 hours
Three medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Negotiations between Kyrgyz officials and Centerra take place in Geneva Negotiations between Kyrgyz officials and Centerra take place in Geneva
Kumtor developments: Scott Perry initiates negotiations with Kyrgyz officials Kumtor developments: Scott Perry initiates negotiations with Kyrgyz officials
Altynai Botoyarova becomes Miss Kyrgyzstan 2021 Altynai Botoyarova becomes Miss Kyrgyzstan 2021
Flight from Istanbul to Osh city resumed Flight from Istanbul to Osh city resumed
5 October, Tuesday
10:23
Iskender Matraimov intends to run for parliamentary deputy seat Iskender Matraimov intends to run for parliamentary dep...
10:03
Kumtor developments: Kyrgyzstan offers its gold to India
09:54
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
09:47
Three medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
09:41
1,135 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178 - in serious condition
4 October, Monday
18:21
Lawyer comments on absence of reports on Kumtor’s work
18:01
Information about negotiations of Kyrgyz officials with Centerra Gold classified