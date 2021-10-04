14:38
USD 84.80
EUR 98.20
RUB 1.16
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 234.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 1,184,597 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 234,897,787 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (43,683,048), India (33,813,903), Brazil (21,468,121), France (7,120,214), Russia (7,474,850), Turkey (7,208,851), Great Britain (7,937,810), Italy (4,682,034), Spain (4,961,128), Germany (4,260,494), Argentina (5,259,738), Iran (5,624,128) and Columbia (4,962,054).

At least 4,801,353 people died from the virus, including 701,169 people — in the USA, 597,948— in Brazil, 278,592— in Mexico, 448,817— in India, 137,338— in the UK, 131,031— in Italy and 206,179 — in Russia.

At least 178,783 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 968,975 cases — in Kazakhstan, 175,267— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/209205/
views: 130
Print
Related
COVID-19: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan prepares for new strain
One patient dies in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,152 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 167 - in serious condition
43 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178,783 in total
Kyrgyzstan registers no COVID-19 deaths over last 24 hours
Three medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,205 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 350 - in serious condition
72 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178,680 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 233.7 million people globally
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Sadyr Japarov transfers his house to State Mortgage Company Sadyr Japarov transfers his house to State Mortgage Company
Elections 2021: CEC of Kyrgyzstan and TikTok plan cooperation Elections 2021: CEC of Kyrgyzstan and TikTok plan cooperation
COVID-19: Medical workers tell why Kyrgyzstanis can't get Sinovac vaccine COVID-19: Medical workers tell why Kyrgyzstanis can't get Sinovac vaccine
More than 100 fake vaccination certificates issued in Kyrgyzstan More than 100 fake vaccination certificates issued in Kyrgyzstan
4 October, Monday
14:18
Activist from Kyrgyzstan raises LGBT flag on Mont Blanc Activist from Kyrgyzstan raises LGBT flag on Mont Blanc...
13:53
Border guards prevent smuggling of cigarettes for 19 million soms
13:46
COVID-19: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan prepares for new strain
13:02
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 234.8 million people globally
12:50
Rally against Samat Ibraev held at White House in Bishkek