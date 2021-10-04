Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 234.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 1,184,597 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 234,897,787 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (43,683,048), India (33,813,903), Brazil (21,468,121), France (7,120,214), Russia (7,474,850), Turkey (7,208,851), Great Britain (7,937,810), Italy (4,682,034), Spain (4,961,128), Germany (4,260,494), Argentina (5,259,738), Iran (5,624,128) and Columbia (4,962,054).

At least 4,801,353 people died from the virus, including 701,169 people — in the USA, 597,948— in Brazil, 278,592— in Mexico, 448,817— in India, 137,338— in the UK, 131,031— in Italy and 206,179 — in Russia.

At least 178,783 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 968,975 cases — in Kazakhstan, 175,267— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.