Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 233.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 481,817 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 233,713,190 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (43,459,809), India (33,739,980), Brazil (21,427,073), France (7,106,028), Russia (7,401,104), Turkey (7,124,654), Great Britain (7,843,887), Italy (4,672,355), Spain (4,959,091), Germany (4,239,773), Argentina (5,256,902), Iran (5,587,040) and Columbia (4,957,277).

At least 4,782,640 people died from the virus, including 697,842 people — in the USA, 596,749— in Brazil, 277,507— in Mexico, 448,062— in India, 137,043— in the UK, 130,921— in Italy and 203,549 — in Russia.

At least 178,608 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 962,842 cases — in Kazakhstan, 173,895— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.
