Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 233.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 501,309 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 233,231,373 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (43,349,187), India (33,716,451), Brazil (21,399,546), France (7,100,572), Russia (7,377,774), Turkey (7,095,550), Great Britain (7,808,054), Italy (4,668,261), Spain (4,956,691), Germany (4,228,774), Argentina (5,255,261), Iran (5,572,962) and Columbia (4,955,848).

At least 4,773,810 people died from the virus, including 695,112 people — in the USA, 596,122— in Brazil, 276,973— in Mexico, 447,751— in India, 136,906— in the UK, 130,870— in Italy and 202,700 — in Russia.

At least 178,532 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 960,578 cases — in Kazakhstan, 173,409— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.