Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 232.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 416,333 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 232,730,064 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (43,225,239), India (33,697,581), Brazil (21,381,790), France (7,094,334), Russia (7,355,883), Turkey (7,066,658), Great Britain (7,772,786), Italy (4,665,049), Spain (4,953,930), Germany (4,216,507), Argentina (5,253,765), Iran (5,559,391) and Columbia (4,954,376).

At least 4,764,388 people died from the virus, including 692,561 people — in the USA, 595,446— in Brazil, 276,376— in Mexico, 447,373— in India, 136,746— in the UK, 130,807— in Italy and 201,854 — in Russia.

At least 178,444 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 958,170 cases — in Kazakhstan, 172,899— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.