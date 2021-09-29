15:12
USD 84.80
EUR 99.12
RUB 1.17
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 232.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 416,333 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 232,730,064 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (43,225,239), India (33,697,581), Brazil (21,381,790), France (7,094,334), Russia (7,355,883), Turkey (7,066,658), Great Britain (7,772,786), Italy (4,665,049), Spain (4,953,930), Germany (4,216,507), Argentina (5,253,765), Iran (5,559,391) and Columbia (4,954,376).

At least 4,764,388 people died from the virus, including 692,561 people — in the USA, 595,446— in Brazil, 276,376— in Mexico, 447,373— in India, 136,746— in the UK, 130,807— in Italy and 201,854 — in Russia.

At least 178,444 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 958,170 cases — in Kazakhstan, 172,899— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/208710/
views: 91
Print
Related
Two medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
One patient dies in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,257 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178 - in serious condition
69 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178,444 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 232.3 million people globally
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,287 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 171 - in serious condition
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
58 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178,375 in total
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Human rights activist Valentina Chupik detained at Sheremetyevo airport Human rights activist Valentina Chupik detained at Sheremetyevo airport
Bishkek roads to be closed for traffic due to half marathon tomorrow Bishkek roads to be closed for traffic due to half marathon tomorrow
New project to conserve historic Burana Tower launched in Kyrgyzstan New project to conserve historic Burana Tower launched in Kyrgyzstan
79 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178,202 in total 79 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178,202 in total
29 September, Wednesday
15:00
Kyrgyzstan to introduce penalty for advertising Telegram channels selling drugs Kyrgyzstan to introduce penalty for advertising Telegra...
14:41
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 232.7 million people globally
14:28
President proposes Kubanychbek Bokontaev for post of National Bank Chairman
14:21
80 online drug dealing stores detected in Kyrgyzstan for three years
14:09
Kyrgyzstan lifts restrictions on inspection of public catering facilities