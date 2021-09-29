15:12
80 online drug dealing stores detected in Kyrgyzstan for three years

At least 80 online drug dealing stores have been detected in Kyrgyzstan for three years. The head of the State Agency on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ulanbek Sultanov, told at a briefing in Bishkek.

«We managed to block access to 30 such online stores. The activities of several international groups that were involved in the trafficking of synthetic drugs through the Internet were identified. There are citizens of Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkey among them,» he said.

The most of the drugs are sold through Telegram channels. The department for countering the new type of drug dealing was created at the State Agency on Drug Control in 2018.
