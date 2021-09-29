Mayor of Bishkek inspects construction of collector sewer for €3.2 million

Construction of a collector sewer continues in Bishkek. The work is being carried out within the framework of the second phase of the project «Rehabilitation of water supply and sewerage systems in the capital».

Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev, together with EBRD Vice President Alain Pilloux and the Ambassador of Switzerland to Kyrgyzstan Olivier Bangerter, inspected the construction sites.

«The city administration pays special attention to environmental protection issues. I would like to thank the EBRD and the Swiss government for their support in the implementation of the important project. We are interested in continuing close cooperation, we are always open for new and interesting projects,» the mayor stressed.

The 11-kilometer collector sewer will create favorable living conditions for the population in the southern and western parts of Bishkek. The city is expanding, and the construction of the pipe will help solve the problems of the city’s engineering infrastructure.

Supply of drinking water to consumers in the capital will be increased.

The first section of the collector sewer with the length of 2,333 meters will run from the treatment facilities in Prigorodnoye village to the south-western collector sewer along Yubileinaya Street. Contractor is the consortium China Road and Bridge Corporation — Technotop LLC. The amount of the contract is €2,595,796. The construction is planned to be fully completed at the end of 2022.

The second section has the length of 1,657 meters and runs from the south-western collector sewer to the intersection of Fuchik and Lenskaya streets. The contractor is the consortium Shaanxi Tiandi Geology Co. Ltd — Kainar JSC. The contract amount is €678,514. The work will be completed in the first quarter of 2022.