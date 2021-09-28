19:21
Kyrgyzstan and Italy intensify bilateral cooperation

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Italy Taalai Bazarbaev presented his credentials to the President Sergio Mattarella. Press service of the Foreign Ministry reported.

Kyrgyzstan and Italy will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year. The parties agreed to intensify bilateral cooperation — to organize mutual visits at the highest and high levels, regular inter-ministerial consultations, cultural and humanitarian events, lectures and round tables.

Taalai Bazarbaev stressed that the Kyrgyz side expects the official and business delegation of Italy at the First Economic Forum, which will be held in Bishkek on November 5.

Sergio Mattarella asked to convey warm and friendly words of greetings to Sadyr Japarov, and best wishes for peace and prosperity to the people of Kyrgyzstan.
