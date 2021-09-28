19:21
Public transport fare to increase in Bishkek from November 1

Deputies of the Bishkek City Council supported the draft resolution providing for increase of the public transport fare.

The decision was made today at its session. At least 33 out of 36 deputies voted for, one abstained, two voted against.

The decree will come into force on November 1. Travel in trolleybuses and buses with an engine capacity of over 3,000 cubic centimeters, regardless of the form of ownership, will cost 11 soms, in minibuses, buses with an engine capacity of less than 3,000 cubic centimeters — 15 soms.
